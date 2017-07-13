European Investment Bank Gives 250 Million EUR to Georgia’s Transport Communication Project

The European Investment Bank has agreed to allocate 250 million Euro to Georgia’s Transport Communication Project.

Minister of Finance Dimitry Kumsishvili, Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure Zurab Alavidze, and European Investment Bank Vice President Vazil Hudák signed the agreement today at the Georgia’s European Way’ international conference in Batumi.

According to Minister of Finance Kumsishvili, Georgia’s Transport Communication Project will make it possible to diminish travel time throughout Georgia.

“This financial and technical support which we receive everyday from Europe is very important for us. In the end, every step needs to be taken towards completing the fundamental infrastructure of this country, which will strengthen Georgia’s transit potential. The opportunities for connecting regions and being able to relocate within our country should also be increased,” Kumsishvili noted.

The Ministry of Finance stated that the allocated funds will be used to build and renovate approximately 253 kilometers of primary and secondary roads throughout Georgia.