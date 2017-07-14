Protest Today at Occupation Line Against Russia’s Creeping Occupation

Activists will be holding a protest this evening against Russia’s creeping occupation of Georgian territory, at the occupation line separating Georgia and South Ossetia near the Bershueti village in the Gori region. A number of activists have already left from Tbilisi for the protest site.

“This will not be a protest just for the new [border] sign that was recently been placed deeper into Georgian territory. It will be a protest against the overall creeping occupation. This is an anti-occupation protest against the creeping occupation,” says journalist Lasha Berulava.

The protest is organized by representatives from the media and civil society sector, and will also be joined by members of opposition political parties.

The protesters are calling upon the ruling government to mobilize the international community to put pressure on Russia.

“Protesting against the occupation is an honorable activity for every Georgian citizen,” says Irakli Kiknavelidze, a member of the Movement for Liberty - European Georgia party. “It is the obligation of our government to defend life and liberty. Unfortunately, today we are not seeing this being fulfilled.”

Nika Rurua, a member of the United National Movement party, stated that: “Each person matters in preventing Russia from taking our country’s free, European, and Trans-Atlantic future.”

The Chairman of the State for the People party, Nika Machutadze, said that: “Society needs to have a clear, firm reaction both to what the occupier is doing, and to the Georgian government’s inaction and obedient silence.”

On July 4, Russian forces moved the occupation line deeper into Georgian territory near the village of Bershueti. According to the State Security Service of Georgia, the new occupation line has separated several local residents from their agricultural lands.