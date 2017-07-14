Bershueti Protest Against Creeping Occupation: “101 Kilometers to the State Border”

ფოტო: გიორგი დიასამიძე / ნეტგაზეთი

Activists from the media and civil society sector as well as members of opposition parties staged a protest today against Russia’s creeping occupation, in the village of Bershueti in the Gori municipality, near the Administrative Boundary Line (ABL) with South Ossetia.

On July 4, Russian forces moved the occupation line near Bershueti deeper into Georgian territory. The State Security Service of Georgia says the new occupation line has separated several locals from their agricultural lands.

The protesters formed a human chain, sang the Georgian national anthem, and erected an alternative border sign, reading "101 kilometers to the state border.”

Opposition parties say the Georgian authorities should react more sharply on the creeping occupation. "Protesting occupation is a matter of honor for all Georgian citizens,” says Irakli Kiknavelidze, a member of the Movement for Freedom - European Georgia opposition party.

"Our government is obliged to protect the freedom and life of these people. That, unfortunately, is not happening today," said Kiknavelidze at the protest in an interview.

Nika Rurua, a member of the United National Movement party, said that: “The ruling of the Georgian Dream is shameful and harmful.”

“Each person matters in preventing Russia from taking our country’s free, European, and Trans-Atlantic future,” Rurua said.

The Chairman of the State for the People party, Nika Machutadze, said that: “Society needs to have a clear, firm reaction both to what the occupier is doing, and to the Georgian government’s inaction and obedient silence.”

The chairman of the European Democrats party, Paata Davitaia, stated that people should actively protest the creeping occupation.