European Georgia Presented Party Program

ფოტო: ევროპული საქართველო

Movement for Freedom - European Georgia member Elene Khoshtaria, the party’s candidate for mayor of Tbilisi, yesterday introduced the party’s plans and program.

Khoshtaria said the program covers various important areas such as solving social problems, employment, ecology and infrastructure.

Khoshtaria wants 200 million GEL to be spent on various social necessities, and said that the current budget of the city allows this to be executed.

The program envisages a 50 GEL increase in social assistance and pensions.

The program plans to increase working places and solving environmental issues.

Khoshtaria plans to move the cargo railway out of the city center, which is a main source of city pollution. 150 hectares of land will be made available with the reform.