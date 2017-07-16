Two Georgian Citizens Detained on ABL in Tsitelubani

Russian soldiers detained two Georgian citizens for allegedly crossing the Administrative Boundary Line (ABL) with South Ossetia at the village of Tsitelubani in the Gori municipality. They were detained while herding cattle.

The State Security Service of Georgia confirmed the information to Tabula. The State Security Service is already working to release the two persons from detention.

Thus far it is not known where the two persons are being detained. Their families have not been contacted yet.

Moreover, 62-year-old Georgian citizen was detained for the same reason, while herding cattle in Qareli area, village Avlevi, near ABL with South Ossetia.