Check in Georgia Summer 2017 Concerts Announced

ფოტო: ტურიზმის ადმინისტრაცია

At a press conference today, details about upcoming concerts this summer at the Shevketili Black Sea Arena were announced by the Check in Georgia project management.

The list of the upcoming concerts in summer 2017 are:

July 23 - Katie Melua and the Gori Women’s Choir;

August 1 - Erisioni;

August 5 - Kartuli Khmebi 30-year anniversary on stage;

August 9 - Irma Nioradze - World Ballet Stars;

August 15 - Irakli Charkviani;

August 18 - Gipsy Kings;

August 21 - Nino Katamadze;

September 2 - Folklore festival, special guest Flamenco.

Within the frames of the Check in Georgia project, the annual electronic Gem Fest music festival opened in Anaklia on July 14, with 500 artists performing until the closing on August 15.

On November 26, Check in Georgia will host the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Tbilisi.