Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko Visits Georgia

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has arrived in Georgia for a two-day official visit.

Poroshenko is visiting Tbilisi with his family, government officials from Ukraine, and Ukrainian businessmen.

On July 18, an official meeting ceremony will take place at the Presidential Palace, where President Poroshenko will meet with President Giorgi Margvelashvili in a face-to-face and open format. The two leaders will make announcements for members of the Georgian and foreign media and answer questions. Poroshenko will open a Georgia-Ukraine Investment Forum together with President Margvelashvili.

President Poroshenko will travel with President Margvelasvhili to the village of Khurvaleti on the administrative boundary line with South Ossetia, to become acquainted with the situation.

Included in the official state visit are meetings with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili and Parliamentary Chairman Irakli Kobakhidze.

On July 19, Poroshenko will visit the regions of Svaneti and Adjara.