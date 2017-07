პეტრო პოროშენკო ოძისიდან რუსულ ბაზას უყურებს ფოტო: ტაბულა

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko visited the village of Odzisi located near Administrative Boundary Line (ABL) with South Ossetia, together with President Giorgi Margvelashvili.

Poroshenko overlooked the semi-military base of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation via binoculars. Poroshenko also visited the village of Khurvaleti near the ABL.