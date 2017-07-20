New Buses to be Added to Different Routes in Tbilisi

ფოტო: თბილისის მერია

Starting from today new “MAN” buses will be added to different bus routes in Tbilisi.

The news buses will start operating on the number 24 bus, which goes from the Gldani area to Tbilisi University Campus (Maghlivi) via Grigol Robakidze, Marshal Gelovani, and Vazha Pshavela avenues.

The Tbilisi Transport Company has purchased 143 MAN buses thus far. The MAN buses are already operating on the routes for buses number 9, 37, 51, 61, 87 and 88.

From July 21, new buses will also start operating on bus route number 14 and 21.

New buses will be added to number 140 route from July 24.