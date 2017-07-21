Public Broadcaster Announces One Million GEL Tender for Red Jeeps

TOYOTA LandCruiser Prado 2016 ფოტო: caradvice.com.au

The Georgian Public Broadcaster (GPB) announced a tender on its website to purchase Jeeps. The price of the tender is 1,007,665 GEL.

According to the description given, the cars should have five doors (one for the driver, three for passengers, and one in the back), and the colour should definitely be red, in order to reflect the colour of GPB’s corporate image.

The tender will be announced from August 18 to August 21. The winner of the tender should provide the cars within 100 days after signing the contract.

The terms and conditions of the tender suggest that the cars should be from 2017 and should have a five-year guarantee.