President Vetoes Legislative Amendments to Self-Government and Electoral Code

გიორგი მარგველაშვილი ფოტო: პრეზიდენტის ადმინისტრაცია

President Giorgi Margvelashvili said at a special briefing on July 20 that he has made a decision to veto a package of legislative amendments to the Self-Government Code and Electoral Code that were proposed by parliament’s Legal Issues Committee. The amendments suggest that the number of self-governing cities should be reduced from 12 to five.

“The aspirations of both laws are weakening the democratic process, pluralism, and the quality of involvement [of people] in the functioning of the state.

These laws are unacceptable [because of] the hastened form and timing these legislative packages were adopted,” the President stated.

The President’s parliamentary secretary, Ana Dolidze, explained that the changes to the electoral code are problematic as the ruling Georgian Dream party will have the most members in the Central Electoral Commission, and this will negatively affect the electoral environment.

“We think the presented changes are worsening democracy in our country… The implementation of those changes is especially unacceptable when there are only three months left before elections. Seven cities will be stripped of the self-governance status which the Georgian Dream gave to them in 2015,” Dolidze said.

Parliament of Georgia will receive the document with motivated remarks from the President.