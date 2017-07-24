PM: Church in Georgia has Biggest Power, Secularism is Inappropriate Here
“Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili speaking during the opening of a new hotel in Sno, a town near Kazbegi, where Patriarch Ilia ll was born.
The [Orthodox] Church in Georgia has the biggest power, and based on that power, our nation managed to survive throughout the centuries and [managed to] keep it’s identity which we have today. Even though church and state are independent today, secularism in Georgia, by its classic understanding, is inappropriate, and we think that there is a model in our nation which is unique in the whole world.”
მოკლე ბმული:
კომენტარები