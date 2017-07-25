Russia Starts Military Trainings in Occupied South Ossetia

The Russian Federation has started massive military trainings in South Ossetia. 16,000 soldiers are involved in the trainings, with more than 4,000 units of military weaponry.

The Government of Georgia says that Russia’s actions are a rough violation of the 2008 agreement.

“Such maneuvers serve as a danger not just to Georgia, and are a challenge not just to the security of Georgia, but to the entire region and Europe as a whole,” stated State Minister for Reconciliation and Civic Equality Ketevan Tsikhelashvili.

The main aim of the trainings are to train soldiers for military readiness.

