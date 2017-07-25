Georgians Spending Record Amount of Money Abroad

ფოტო: REUTERS

With visa liberalization for Georgian citizens to travel to the Schengen zone in place since March 28, 2017, 55,000 Georgian citizens have gone to travel to Europe in the past three months.

According to data provided by the National Bank of Georgia, 112 million GEL was spent abroad in June 2017 by plastic cards that were issued in Georgia. This indicator is a record high and is 30% higher compared to the same period last year.

Money Spent by Georgians Abroad Using Plastic Cards, 2014-2017:

Regarding operations on the territory of Georgia, the amount of money spent by foreign visitors using plastic cards in June 2017 was 165 million GEL.