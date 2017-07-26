US House of Representatives Passes Bill Calling on Russia to Withdraw Forces from Georgia

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a new bill on Tuesday, July 25 imposing new sanctions on Russia, Iran, and North Korea. Support for the bill was high with 419 in favour and only 3 against.

The document describes the rough violations of the Russian government including the 2008 ceasefire agreement with Georgia.

“The Government of the Russian Federation continues to ignore the terms of the August 2008 ceasefire agreement relating to Georgia, which requires the withdrawal of Russian Federation troops, free access by humanitarian groups to the regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, and monitoring of the conflict areas by the European Union Monitoring Mission,” reads the bill.

The House of representatives stated in the adopted document that the President of the United States should call upon the Russian government to: “Withdraw all of its forces from the territories of Georgia, Ukraine, and Moldova; to return control of the borders of those territories to their respective governments; and to cease all efforts to undermine the popularly elected governments of those countries.”

The document emphasizes the importance of financial aid in order for these countries to overcome the instability and humanitarian crises which was caused by Russia.

Finally, the bill goes on to support the territorial integrity of Georgia:

“The United States, consistent with the principle of ex injuria jus non oritur, supports the policy known as the ‘‘Stimson Doctrine’’ and thus does not recognize territorial changes effected by force, including the illegal invasions and occupations of Abkhazia, South Ossetia, Crimea, Eastern Ukraine, and Transnistria.”

On July 24, The Russian Federation started massive military trainings in South Ossetia. 16,000 soldiers are involved in the trainings, with more than 4,000 units of military weaponry.

On May 7, the U.S. House of Representatives published an act which says that the U.S. administration will not financially support any countries which recognize the independence of the de facto republics of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, Georgia’s breakaway regions. U.S. President Donald Trump signed the act on May 6.