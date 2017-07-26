Disinformation on Russian News That There is no Water and Electricity in Georgia

Russian TV company МИР 24 (World 24) spread disinformation about Georgia, reporting on July 22 that there is no running water or electricity in the country, based on a video that was being spread on Facebook of a young man sitting in a bath on Rustaveli avenue in Tbilisi.

Georgian Non-Governmental Organization Mediachecker called the false information “manipulation.”

On July 21, Georgian online news outlet Liberali posted the performance video of the man in the bath.

The man in the video tells the interviewer in Georgian that he is “refreshing himself.”

“The water got a bit warmer now, I’ll add some more cold water and then I’ll lay [in the bath],” he says.

The Russian TV Company mistranslated his response in the subtitles, writing:

“I’m hot. It’s +35 in my house. I can’t turn on the air conditioner because there’s no electricity.”

“Мне жарко. В доме +35. Кондиционер не могу включить из-за отсутствия электроэнергии."

The news anchor went on to say that Georgians living in Tbilisi have not had electricity or water for days.

The news piece is posted on their webpage with the headline:

“Resident of Tbilisi Take a Bath in the City Center as a Sign of Protest”

("Житель Тбилиси в знак протеста поставил ванну в центре города")