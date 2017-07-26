Former President Saakashvili Loses Ukrainian Citizenship, Ukrainian Media Reports

Former President Mikheil Saakashvili has lost his Ukrainian citizenship, Ukrainian media reports, based on information from the country’s immigration services.

Member of Ukrainian Parliament Igor Mosyichiuk also wrote about it on his Facebook page.

Ukrainian site Обозреватель writes that the citizenship was lost was because of violations of the 19th article of the Law on Ukrainian Citizenship.

The United National Movement press service has told Tabula that they are aware about the information and they are trying to confirm whether it is valid.

Mikheil Saakashvili became a Ukrainian citizen in 2015, when he became the governor of Odessa. However, last year he went into opposition against Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and resigned from the post in November 2016.

Saakashvili was stripped of his Georgian citizenship by the Georgian authorities in December 2015.

In 2014, Saakashvili was charged in absentia in Georgia with abuse of power and embezzlement related to his time in office as president. He has denied the claims and alleges they are politically motivated.