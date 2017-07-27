NDI Poll: 22% Think Georgian Dream Can Improve Economic Situation; 22% Say No Party  

The National Democratic Institute (NDI) published its public opinion survey about views on political parties in Georgia.

The fieldwork for the survey was carried out from June 18th to July 9th throughout the regions of Georgia, excluding the occupied territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. 2,261 face-to-face interviews were conducted based on a sampling selection. The NDI survey was conducted by CRRC-Georgia. The average margin of error is +/- 2.2%.

NDI asked the pollees which political party will be able to improve the economic situation in the country. The answers break down as follows:

22% - Georgian Dream

11% - United National Movement

7% - European Georgia

3% - Alliance of Patriots

6% - Other parties

22% - None

26% - I don’t know

2% - Refuse to answer

NDI also asked the question to Tbilisi residents, about which political party they think will improve the economic situation in the country: