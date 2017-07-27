NDI Survey Results About Local-Self Government Elections

The National Democratic Institute (NDI) published the Georgian-language version of its public opinion survey about views on political parties in Georgia.

The fieldwork for the survey was carried out from June 18th to July 9th throughout the regions of Georgia, excluding the occupied territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. 2,261 face-to-face interviews were conducted based on a sampling selection. The NDI survey was conducted by CRRC-Georgia. The average margin of error is +/- 2.2%.

Regarding voting preferences, respondents were asked: "If local self-government elections are held tomorrow, which party will you vote for?" Respondents answered as follows:

35% - I don’t know

27% - Georgian Dream

8% - United National Movement

3% - European Georgia

7% - Other parties (Republicans, Alliance of Patriots, Conservatives, and others)

5% - None

15% - Refuse to answer

Among respondents who plan to vote in the local self-government elections in October 2017, when asked if the Tbilisi mayoral elections were held tomorrow, 37% of pollees would vote for Georgian Dream candidate Kakha Kaladze, 22% would vote for independent candidate Aleko Elisashvili; in third place is United National Movement candidate Zaal Udumashvili with 16%; followed by European Georgia candidate Elene Khoshtaria with 5%.

The question was only asked in Tbilisi. 57% of all interviewees are expected to take part in the local self-government elections.

According to 36% of pollees who plan to take part in the elections, their political views are significantly influenced by priests and their parish.

For 32% of the respondents who plan to take part in the elections, the opinion of famous people has a significant influence on their decision. For 24%, the political views of employers and employees are influential, and for 47% - relatives' opinions.