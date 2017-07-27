NDI Poll: 59% Think that Ivanishvili Continues to be Government’s Decision-Maker

ივანიშვილი და უილიამ დე კუნინგის ტილო ფოტო: nyoobserver.com

According to the new public opinion poll by the National Democratic Institute (NDI), 59% of survey respondents think that Bidzina Ivanishvili is the main decision-maker for all government activities. In March 2016, 66% of survey respondents held this opinion.

19% of those polled think that Ivanishvili no longer acts as the main decision-maker since he resigned from the position of Prime Minister in 2013. 16% do not know, 4% do not agree with either opinion, and 1% did not answer.

In addition, 56% think that it is desirable that Bidzina Ivanishvili does not participate in the political decision-making process. For 21%, it is desirable that Ivanishvili be the decision-maker, though he should hold an official government post. For 7%, it is desirable that Ivanishvili be the government decision-maker and not hold an official post.

The fieldwork for the survey was carried out from June 18th to July 9th throughout the regions of Georgia, excluding the occupied territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. 2,261 face-to-face interviews were conducted based on a sampling selection. The NDI survey was conducted by CRRC-Georgia. The average margin of error is +/- 2.2%.