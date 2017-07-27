NDI: Bribing of Voters Is Main Obstacle for Elections

The National Democratic Institute (NDI) published the Georgian-language version of its public opinion survey about views on political parties in Georgia.

According to the report, based on the answers of respondents, the major factor hindering democratic elections in the country is the bribing of voters.

Respondents said the following are the main obstacles for the democratic elections before the local self-government elections in October 2017:

Bribing of voters - 32%

Voter suppression - 14%

Money unfairly used for elections from the budget - 14%

Problems related to the voting list - 14%

Filling out extra ballot papers in the ballot box - 12%

The fieldwork for the survey was carried out from June 18th to July 9th throughout the regions of Georgia, excluding the occupied territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. 2,261 face-to-face interviews were conducted based on a sampling selection. The NDI survey was conducted by CRRC-Georgia. The average margin of error is +/- 2.2%.