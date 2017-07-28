Lithuanian MEP Initiates to Grant Former President Saakashvili Lithuanian Citizenship

ფოტო: EPA

Lithuanian MEP (Member of European Parliament) Petras Auštrevičius has made an initiative to grant former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili a residency permit in Lithuania, and later Lithuanian citizenship, Lithuanian media news outlet Lietuvos zinios reports.

On July 26, Saakashvili was stripped of his Ukrainian passport, under violation of Article 9 of Ukrainian Law, “Concerning Ukrainian Citizenship,” which forbids the use of false documents to gain citizenship.

"Saakashvili could be given a Lithuanian residence permit. The former Georgian president can create some kind of organization in Lithuania focusing on political analysis and consultations. Eventually, he will be able to get Lithuanian citizenship, which will allow him to work in Europe," MEP Auštrevičius told Lietuvos zinios.