ლენინის მოზაიკა ოკუპირებულ აფხაზეთში ფოტო: instagram.com/funkyspion/

Polish architect and photographer Mariusz M. published photos from Abkhazia on his Instagram.

The photos show that much of the infrastructure that existed before the 1992-3 war has been destroyed and damaged, and that favorite tourist spots are empty.

The photos show that a region that is empty. In 1989, there were 525,000 people living in Abkhazia, which went down to 200,000 after ethnic Georgians were cleansed from the region during the war.