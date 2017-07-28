National Bank of Georgia: Inflation Rate Will Begin to Decline in Second Half of 2017

ეროვნული ბანკის საკასო ცენტრი ფოტო: archiaward.com

In June 2017, inflation in Georgia was 7.1%, a record high since August 2011. According to GeoStat, prices have increased especially for the transportation sector, which has experienced a 15.3% increases in inflation compared to the same period last year. Food and alcoholic beverages have also had substantial increases in inflation.

The National Bank of Georgia’s Monetary Policy Committee held a meeting on July 26, and released a statement that it is expected for the inflation rate to decrease in the second half of 2017.

“Growth in inflation for the second quarter of 2017 is in accordance with the existing forecast, and due to occasional factors from the supply side, inflation will be maintained above the intended index. In June, the annual change in the Consumer Price Index was 7.1%, tobacco products and fuel comprising 2.6 percentage points. The inflation above the index is temporary. According to forecasts, it is expected that inflation will decline in the second half of the year and as the influence of one-time factors disappears, inflation will approach its intended target at the beginning of next year. This does not eliminate the need for a more stringent monetary policy. In the absence of additional shocks, it is expected that in the middle-term the monetary policy rate will be lowered to a neutral level,” the National Bank of Georgia writes in its decision.

On May 2, the National Bank decided to raise the refinancing rate to 7%. The National Bank made this decision due to the expectation of the country’s increased inflation.

The National Bank of Georgia does not view the additional increase of the refinancing rate to be necessary at this time, they said in the July 26 statement.

According to Georgian law, the National Bank of Georgia is responsible for controlling inflation and maintain price stability. The National Bank of Georgia manages this through the refinancing rate, or the percentage rate at which commercial banks can receive loans from the National Bank. If the inflation index is above the target, the National Bank then increases the refinancing rate. If the inflation index is below the target, the National Bank then lowers the rate.

In 2017, inflation has been 4% higher the National Bank’s target and in June reached 7.1%, the highest-recorded inflation level in the last five years.