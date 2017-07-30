Kobakhidze on president: Georgia deserves more, but we’ve seen worse presidents

ირაკლი კობახიძე ფოტო: საქართველოს პარლამენტი

The clash between the president and the ruling Georgian Dream parliamentary majority was recently exacerbated after parliamentary speaker Irakli Kobakhidze and the president’s parliamentary secretary, Anna Dolidze, faced off this week in parliament in a discussion about the presidential veto of amendments to the self-governance code.

On July 26, Dolidze said in her speech about the motivated remarks of the Presidential veto of the self-governance code that Kobakhidze's speech was "filled with insults, undesirable, and dignified criticism.”

Dolidze after told journalists that Kobakhidze was "inadequate and unappreciated.”

The Georgian Dream majority later made an official statement that Dolidze violated relations between the ethics and constitutional institutions.

President Margvelashvili responded and called upon the MPs to concentrate on the real problems existing in the country.

Now speaker of Parliament Kobakhidze spoke about President Margvelashvili in an interview on Imedi TV, saying that the parliamentary majority gave the president "a chance to maintain face” but that the President used abusive words against the majority group.

Kobakhidze said that ‘Georgia deserves more,’ but that the country has seen ‘even worse’ presidents than Margvelashvili.

"[Dolidze] severely offended the Parliamentary Chairperson and Parliamentary Majority. After that, we gave the President of Georgia a chance to maintain face. We gave Mr. President a chance to react and addressed him on behalf of the parliamentary majority. He had a chance to react to this insult. You remember what words Ms. Anna Dolidze used, and the President’s answer was even more shocking - he added extra insults. Georgia has a president who says that the members of the parliamentary majority, the elected MPs, are insultent, impulsive, and members of the Young Communist League.

Georgia deserves more than this. However, the history of Georgia remembers worse presidents. Sooner or later we will definitely have a president who will act in accordance with the current constitution and will act according to ethical standards,” Kobakhidze said.