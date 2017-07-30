President on Noble Partner training: We are holding a global stability flag

გიორგი მარგველაშვილი ფოტო: პრეზიდენტის ადმინისტრაცია

President Giorgi Margvelashvili addressed the participants of the ‘Noble Partner’ 2017 military training, including Georgian and American troops.

The Noble Partner training started today at the Vaziani military base. Eight partner countries will take part in two weeks of training.

"We are holding a global stability flag. I warmly welcome the military servicemen. I welcome the American soldiers. Our companions sacrifice health and life for the main goal to maintain borders. Thanks, to each of you. I am sure you will obtain many things during the course and you'll become good friends here,” said President Margvelashvili.

Held for the third time this year, participants of this training consist of the Georgian Armed Forces Eastern Command Divisions, military servicemen of the US Army Command, the Great Britain Airborne, German Bundeswehr Mechanized Platoon and Support Group, one Infantry frm Ukraine, Armenian medical Company, Slovenian infantry and security guards, and four officers from the Turkish Armed Forces.