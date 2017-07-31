U.S. Vice President Mike Pence to Georgia: “We Stand With You in Defense of Freedom”

მაიკ პენსი

Before his visit to Georgia, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said that he has one simple message for Georgia and other Eastern European countries.

“President Trump sent me to eastern Europe with a very simple message, that is America first doesn’t mean America alone,” Pence said in an interview with Fox News during a stop in Tallinn, Estonia

Pence has one message for the Baltic States, Georgia, and Montenegro.

“Our message to the Baltic states, my message when we visit Georgia and Montenegro will be the same. To our allies in Eastern Europe, we are with you, we stand with you on behalf of freedom,” he continued.

Today, July 31, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will visit Georgia together with his wife. Pence is visiting Georgia via an invitation from Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili.

According to the Georgian government administration, at 7:00 p.m. on July 31, an official reception for the U.S. Vice President will be held at the Tbilisi International Airport. The Prime Minister will host an official dinner for the Vice President and his wife and the U.S. delegation.

On August 1 at 10:15 a.m., the Government of Georgia will conduct a meeting between Prime Minister Kvirikashvili and U.S. Vice President Pence. At 11:15 a.m., a joint press briefing will be held. At 3:15 p.m., Vice President Pence will visit the joint Noble Partner 2017 military training exercise.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence’s visit in Georgia will conclude on August 1.