Georgia’s Economy Increased by 4.5% in First Half of 2017

In an official publication of economic indicators, GeoStat reported that real economic growth (Real GDP) in Georgia increased by 4.5%. Real economic growth exceeded the government’s forecast of 4% growth by 0.5%.

March and May 2017 experienced the highest economic growth, while April experienced the lowest economic growth.

Economic Growth by Month, January-June 2017

January - 5.2%

February - 4.4%

March - 5.3%

April - 2.1%

May - 5.3%

June - 4.6%

Increased exports comprised 30.1% of real economic growth, and external merchandise turnover comprised 13.5%. In June, business turnover totaled 4.4 million GEL, a 16% y/y increase.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank decreased the forecast for economic growth. Before May 2017, the World Bank forecasted economic growth of 5.2%. On May 11, however, the World Bank lowered the forecast for Georgia’s economic growth to 3.5%. The International Monetary Fund also lowered the forecast to 3.5%.

In 2016, Georgia’s economic growth totaled 2.8% while the Government of Georgia planned for economic growth of 2.7%.

Georgia’s average economic growth in 2010 amounted to 6.1%, though in 2013 the rate of growth slowed to 3.3% instead of the planned 6%. In 2014, the Government of Georgia planned for 5% economic growth, however, the worsening of other economic factors caused the actual economic growth to fall 0.4% below the intended target. In 2015, economic growth was 2.8%, 0.8% lower than the planned economic growth.