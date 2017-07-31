Saakashvili: Poroshenko Stripped My Nationality On the Basis of Fake Document

ფოტო: Ukraine Today

Georgia's ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili wrote on his official Facebook page that the document based on which Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko stripped him of Ukrainian citizenship is signed with a falsified signature.

“With full responsibility, I declare that the form which I allegedly filed incorrectly is fake and this is not my signature! Poroshenko issued a decree stripping me of my nationality on the basis of this fake document, which means that either the president himself or someone close to him committed a criminal act. I demand an immediate investigation and graphic expertise,” Saakashvili stated in his Facebook post. Saakashvili uploaded a photo of the document with the allegedly falsified signature:

On the photo below you can see Saakashvili's original signature:

Petro Poroshenko granted Mikheil Saakashvili Ukrainian citizenship in May 2015, and he was soon appointed as governor of Odessa. Saakashvili then lost his Georgian citizenship. In November 2016, Saakashvili resigned and moved to the opposition.

In May 2017, Saakashvili said that Poroshenko had taken a decision to seize his citizenship and was just looking for a legal pretext.

"I confirmedly know that last week a meeting was held in the administration of the Ukrainian president and Poroshenko gave the assignment to his office to find materials in one month’s time that will seize mine and David Sakvarelidze’s Ukrainian citizenship," Saakashvili said.