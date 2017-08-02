Saakashvili: Which Georgia? I'm a Ukrainian Politician!
“Former President of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili in an interview with Ukrainian media outlet 112.
I was in Ukraine, I’m a Ukrainian citizen, I’m the leader of Ukrainian party, I’m a Ukrainian politician. I’m guessing that you want to get rid of me through Georgia, but I am a Ukrainian politician and I have thousands of activists in Ukraine. Which Georgia are you talking about? I am a Ukrainian politician, remember this!”
მოკლე ბმული:
კომენტარები