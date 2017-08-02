John McCain Expresses Support of VP Pence’s Statements in Georgia

U.S. Senator John McCain praised U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Twitter for his statements during his official visit this week Georgia.

“I am confident the day will come and Georgia will celebrate the return of its territory,” Pence stated during a briefing in Tbilisi.

On his official Twitter account, John McCain writes: “Great Job VP in Georgia! ‘Pence Says U.S. Backs Georgia in NATO Over Russian Objection’

Pence said both the Vice President and U.S. President Donald Trump support the decision made at the 2008 Bucharest Summit that Georgia will become a member of NATO.

“President Trump and I stand by the 2008 NATO Bucharest statement, which made it clear that Georgia will one day become a member of NATO.

I am confident the day will come and Georgia will celebrate the return of its territory.

And while this may be my first visit to this nation, the enduring courage and spirit of the Georgian people have long inspired me.

It was only a generation ago that Georgia was still imprisoned inside the then-Soviet Union. When that brutal regime collapsed, you reclaimed your independence and your freedom. You reached out your hand in friendship to Europe and the United States of America -- and we were proud to reach back,” U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said.

Pence left Georgia on the evening of August 1st to continue his visit to Eastern Europe in Montenegro.