White House Facebook Page Uploads Video of Mike Pence’ Visit to Georgia

The official Facebook page of the White House uploaded a video about U.S. Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Georgia this week.

The video underlines the importance of a long-lasting diplomatic relationship between the two countries, the strategic partnership between the U.S. and Georgia, and the “priceless ties that bind us together as nations, as allies, and as civilizations” of freedom, democracy, and the rule of law.

On July 31, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visited Georgia together with his wife from an invitation from Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili.

Pence conveyed a message of support from U.S. President Donald Trump and underlined the importance of strengthening the strategic and diplomatic relations between the two countries.