Russian Soldiers Detained Two Persons from Gori District

Russian soldiers kidnapped two people yesterday in the village of Plavismani in the Gori district, near the administrative boundary line (ABL) with South Ossetia. The State Security Service of Georgia confirmed this information to Tabula. The two persons were detained for allegedly crossing the ABL while herding cattle.

The EU Monitoring Mission has been informed about the incident, the State Security Service has told Tabula.

Thus far it is not known where the two persons are being detained. Their families have not been contacted yet.