Prices in Georgia Rise by 6% Y/Y

ფოტო: საქსტატი

The National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) published data on the monthly and annual inflation rate in Georgia. In July 2017, the monthly inflation rate amounted to -0.9 percent.

Compared to the same month of 2016, the Consumer Price Index change (annual inflation rate) posted a 6.0 percent increase.

The annual inflation rate was mainly influenced by price changes for the following groups:

Food and non-alcoholic beverages: prices increased 7.1 percent, contributing 2.14 percentage points to the annual inflation. Prices went up for: vegetables (25.6 percent), fruit and grapes (15.9 percent), milk, cheese and eggs (9.3 percent), meat (9.1 percent), coffee, tea and cocoa (5.6 percent), oils and fats (5.5 percent), fish (4.4 percent).

Transport: prices increased 12.6 percent, contributing 1.61 percentage points to the annual inflation. Prices went up for the subgroups of operation of personal transport equipment (18.0 percent), purchase of vehicles (4.0 percent) and transport services (3.4 percent).

Alcoholic, beverages and tobacco: prices increased 17.3 percent, with a relevant contribution of 1.13 percentage points to the overall index growth. Prices within the group were higher for tobacco (37.1 percent) and alcoholic beverages (1.3 percent).

Health: prices were up 6.9 percent, which resulted in a 0.62 percentage point contribution to the overall annual inflation. Prices increased for subgroups of medical products, appliances and equipment (18.1 percent) and out-patient services (5.5 percent).

According to Georgian law, the National Bank of Georgia is responsible for controlling inflation and maintain price stability. The National Bank manages this through the refinancing rate, or the percentage rate at which commercial banks can receive loans from the National Bank. If the inflation index is above the target, the National Bank then increases the refinancing rate. If the inflation index is below the target, the National Bank then lowers the rate.

In 2017, inflation has been 4% higher than the National Bank’s target, and in June 2017 reached 7.1%, the highest-recorded inflation level in the last five years.

The National Bank of Georgia’s Monetary Policy Committee held a meeting on July 26 and released a statement that it is expected for the inflation rate to decrease in the second half of 2017.

Member of Movement for Liberty - European Georgia, Zurab Tchiaberashvili stated that “unfortunately the poverty has risen this year compared to 2016. The solution is in European Georgia’s program which is oriented towards accelerating economic growth by reducing taxes, towards reducing poverty, stabilization of prices and towards increasing the income of citizens.”