President: The Georgian People Won’t Tolerate Historic Injustice of the Occupation of Georgia
“President Giorgi Margvelashvili issued an official statement regarding the recent incident of Russian soldiers digging trenches near the administrative boundary line (ABL) with South Ossetia.
The actions of the occupying state -- the so-called borderization, creeping occupation, and militarization of the occupied territories of Georgia -- further escalate the situation and impede regional stability.
None of the cases of violations of Georgia's territorial integrity will be left unanswered; these actions should be strongly condemned in order to cease the creeping occupation.
The Georgian people will never accept or tolerate this historic injustice – the occupation of Georgia.”
