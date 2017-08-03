President: The Georgian People Won’t Tolerate Historic Injustice of the Occupation of Georgia

“

The actions of the occupying state -- the so-called borderization, creeping occupation, and militarization of the occupied territories of Georgia -- further escalate the situation and impede regional stability.

None of the cases of violations of Georgia's territorial integrity will be left unanswered; these actions should be strongly condemned in order to cease the creeping occupation.

The Georgian people will never accept or tolerate this historic injustice – the occupation of Georgia.

”