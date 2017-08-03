Four Million Visitors Enter Georgia in First Seven Months of 2017

In January-July 2017, there were 3.98 million visitors in Georgia, which is 17% more compared to the same period of 2016, according to data from Geostat.

The countries from which came the most visitors are Azerbaijan (up 8.7% y/y), Armenia (up 18% y/y), and Russia (up 35% y/y).

July was the most active month of that period, as there were 982,000 foreigners visiting Georgia.

Out of the four million visitors, 1.8 million stayed on the territory of Georgia for more than 24 hours, which is 30% more compared to last year. According to international classifications, only those staying in the country for more than 24 hours and using the service sector (restaurants, hotels, etc.) are considered tourists.

Top 10 countries from which Georgia had the most visitors in the first six months of 2017:

Azerbaijan - 927,000 visitors Armenia- 851,000 visitors Russia - 716,000 visitors Turkey - 672,000 visitors Iran - 164,000 visitors Ukraine - 84,000 visitors Israel - 66,000 visitors Kazakhstan - 32,000 visitors India - 31,000 visitors Poland - 28,000 visitors

In the first seven months of 2017, money transacted through foreign credit cards in Georgia amounted to 1.1 billion GEL, which is 26% more compared to the same period last year.

Income from tourists in 2016 amounted to 2.2 billion USD, which is 230 million USD more compared to the same indicator of the previous year, and an 11.9% increase.

Hotels Statistics

According to the National Tourism Administration report, there are 1,700 hotels registered in Georgia in 2016. Tbilisi leads with 14,837 available bed places, followed by the Adjara region with 11,615 beds places.

In 2016, around 3,100 bed places were added countrywide, with recently opened hotels including the Biltmore Tbilisi, Crowne Plaza, and Gino Wellness.

Despite the growth in tourism in 2016 in comparison to recent years, tourism has yet to regain the levels experienced in 2007-2013. The highest growth indicator in tourism was in 2012, which was 56% year-on-year.

In 2013, the growth indicator was 21%, and in 2014 - 2.3%, due to the introduction of stricter visa regulations. The growth indicator slightly recovered in 2015, reaching 7%.