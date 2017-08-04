One Georgian Soldier Killed and Three Injured in Attack in Afghanistan

ფოტო: U.S. Air Force

A Georgian soldier serving in NATO’s Operation Resolute Support has been killed in Afghanistan. The Ministry of Defense reports that 25-year-old Junior Sergeant Mdinari Bebiashvili of the Georgian Armed Forces 2nd Infantry Brigade, 23rd battalion was killed in an attack while taking part in a joint motorized patrol on the territory near the Bagram Air Base.

Junior Sergeant Bebiashvili had been serving in the Georgian Armed Forces since 2010. Bebiashvili previously served in the International Security Assistance Force in Afghanistan in 2012 and 2014, and received a medal for “participating in peacekeeping operations.”

According to Georgia’s Ministry of Defense, the attack also injured three other members of the Georgian Armed Forces serving in Operation Resolute Support. One of the injured, Captain Mikheil Gvirjishvili, is in critical condition. The remaining two, Senior Lieutenant Giga Khakhutashvili and Corporal Gega Kharshilaze, are in stable condition. All three are currently receiving medical treatment at the Bagram Air Base Hospital.

Georgia’s Ministry of Defense has expressed deep sadness for this recent incident and offers condolences to the family of Junior Sergeant Mdinari Bebiashvili.

The President of Georgia, Giorgi Margvelashvili, has expressed sorrow over the death of the Junior Sergeant from Georgia.

"I bow before each and every person who serves the homeland; who has sacrificed own life; who has been separated from families. I show my respect for these militaries and express gratitude on behalf of Georgian citizens”, - the statement of the President reads.

Prime of Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili also expressed his condolences.

"It is with great sadness that I have learned about the death of Mdinari Bebiashvili. The soldier was killed in an attack during joint patrolling. I would like to extend my most heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased serviceman. This pain is endured by all of Georgia and by each and every one of us – a pain that cannot be soothed.

Three more of our soldiers – Captain Mikheil Gvirjishvili, Senior Lieutenant Giga Khakhutashvili, and Corporal Gela Kharshiladze were also injured during the attack. They are currently receiving treatment. I would like to wish them a swift recovery."