Usupashvili Presents Tbilisi Mayoral Candidate from Development Movement Party

Former Chairman of Parliament Davit Usupashvili presented his new political party’s candidate for Tbilisi mayor in the upcoming October local elections, during a press conference today.

Tengo Shergelashvili is the candidate from the ‘Development Movement’ party.

"Tengo, lead us in these elections and we will stand beside you," Usupashvili said, addressing the mayoral candidate.

The centrist Development Movement party, created by Usupashvili, was presented to the public in June 2017. The party’s slogan reads: “What’s good, we will maintain, what’s bad we will change, what we lack, we will create.”