HBO Purchases Georgian Film ‘Hostages’

American TV Network HBO has purchased the Georgian film Hostages, directed by Rezo Gigineishvili, Variety reports.

Hostages is based on true events surrounding a 1983 attempt by a group of young people in Tbilisi to hijack a plane out of Soviet Georgia and to escape to the United States.

Lasha Bughadze, who wrote a book about the events, worked on the screenplay alongside Gigineishvili. The film’s producer, Eva Pushinska, was a producer on the Oscar -winning Polish film Ida.

Hostages is a joint Georgian-Polish-Russian production financed by both Georgian National Film Center and Poland’s National Film Center, the first in history.

The trailer for the film can be seen below: