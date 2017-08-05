De Facto Government of South Ossetia Closes Crossing Points

საოკუპაციო ხაზი სოფელ ხურვალეთში ფოტო: ტაბულა

The de facto government of South Ossetia is closing all crossing points with Georgian-controlled territory between the 6th and 9th of August.

They explained the decision was made in order to ensure security during memorial events surrounding the August war of 2008. The crossing points will be opened on August 9th.

Additionally, occupation forces started to drill the holes alongside the Administrative Boundary Line (ABL) on the 9-year anniversary since the war. Same kind of trenches were digged a month ago near the occupation line near Kaspi and Kareli regions. De facto government reported that the holes are meant to protect the territory from fire.

In 2016, the de facto government of Abkhazia closed the crossing points in the villages of Tagiloni and Lekukhona. On March 5, 2017, they abolished two more crossing points along the occupation line.

The crossing points with South Ossetia were also closed last year when the government made Independence Day celebrations in September 2016.

Georgia and the international community do not recognize the independence of Georgia’s two breakaway regions, Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Following the 2008 August war, only Russia and Nicaragua recognize these territories. Venezuela, Vanuatu, Nauru and Tuvalu joined in 2009. Several years later, Vanuatu and Tuvalu revoked their decisions.