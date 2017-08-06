Number of Abortions Declines in Georgia

ფოტო: Reuters

The National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) reports that the number of abortions has declined in Georgia compared to previous years.

There were 29,600 abortions carried out in 2016, which is 11% less compared to 2015. According to the report, there have been 9 cases when abortions were made by girls younger than the age of 15, which is 110% more compared to 2015.

However, there have been fewer abortions among other age groups:

Ages 15-19 - 932 abortions, 30% less

Ages 20-44 - 28,500 thousand abortions, 10.3% less

Ages 45+ - 126 abortions, 22% less

56,500 thousand babies were born in Georgia in 2016, which means that the birth rate and abortion rate ratio is 52%.

The number of registered abortions hit a record high in 2012 with 39,200 thousand cases.

The most babies were born in 2009 with 63,300 births.

According to the law on health protection, abortion is legal in Georgia within 12 weeks of pregnancy.