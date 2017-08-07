Zaza Pachulia Awarded the Order of Honor

ფოტო: პრეზიდენტის ადმინისტრაცია

President Giorgi Margvelashvili awarded NBA player Zaza Pachulia with Georgia’s Order of Honor, at a ceremony today at the President of Georgia’s official residence.

Pachulia was awarded the Order of Honor for his contribution to the development of basketball in Georgia and for increasing Georgia’s popularity on the world stage.

“Zaza Pachulia is the first Georgian basketball player to become an NBA Champion, and he has decided to celebrate this victory in his native country. Zaza Pachulia does not forget his homeland, his people. He was by our side when Tbilisi was suffering after the [June 2015] flood. I want to thank him for his patriotic spirit,” President Margvelashvili said.

Zaza Pachulia thanked the President of Georgia for the award and stated that he would try to bear the award with honor.

“What I have done in my life, I have done with my heart. I never expected this. It is a special day for me when the president of the country values your efforts and all the work that you do, and I am thankful for everything. I will try to bear this award with honor throughout my life,” Pachulia said.

Representatives of the Presidential Administration, Pachulia’s family members, members of Georgia’s national basketball team, and coaches and representatives from the NBA Golden State Warriors attended the award ceremony.