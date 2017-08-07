National Bank Purchased 20 Million Dollars at Foreign Exchange Auction

ფოტო: REUTERS

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) purchased 20,000,000 USD on its Foreign Exchange Auction on August 7, 2017. The weighted average exchange rate was 2.3910.

The Georgian Lari (GEL) appreciated by 1.9 tetri compared to the Euro, making one Euro cost 2.804 GEL on August 7.

This is the eighth currency intervention of the National Bank in 2017. As a result of these interventions, in total, the National Bank of Georgia purchased 129 million USD. With this mechanism, the NBG does not allow the national currency to strengthen too sharply.

In light of the current interventions, the volume of foreign exchange reserves of the National Bank will be equal to the amount before the GEL crisis which began in November 2014. Georgia's foreign exchange reserves were at its maximum level in October 2013, amounting 2.9 billion USD. Because of the currency crisis, it fell 2.2 billion USD in 2015, which is close to the reserve amounts in 2011.

As of today, the volume of foreign exchange reserves is 2.75 billion USD. The last time this amount was recorded in Georgia was in November 2013.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the currency reserves of the country should not be less than its three-month import index. The total imports of Georgia in three months (April-June 2017) amounted to approximately 1.8 billion USD.

In 2015, the National Bank sold 286 million USD on the foreign exchange auction. The NBG did not purchase foreign currency that year. In 2016, the NBG sold 280 million USD and bought 278 million USD.

The Georgian Lari has been relatively stable compared to the US Dollar, floating in the area around 2.40 per dollar for about four months. Compared to the Euro, the national currency for more than two months has been on a depreciating trend.