ფოტო: Tomas Kazulenas / Twitter

The Director of Lithuanian think tank Institute of Democratic Politics, Tomas Kazulenas, posted a photo on his official Twitter account which shows former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili in Lithuania’s capital city, Vilnius.

Kazulenas writes that the photo is of a gathering to commemorate the nine-year anniversary of the August 2008 War.

Saakashvili was stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship on July 23rd by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko while he was in the U.S, allegedly for violating Article 19 of the Law of Ukrainian Citizenship. He is without a citizenship but traveled to Poland this past week.

Polish media reported today that Mikheil Saakashvili had left Poland, but could not confirm where he was going.

Ukraine’s Border Service commented on Saakashvili’s departure from Poland stating they would not let Saakashvili into Ukrainian territory.

Saakashvili participated in an a protest outside the Russian Embassy in Vilnius and spoke with journalists. When asked whether he is planning to get Lithuanian citizenship, Saakashvili replied that he is going to fight to get back his Ukrainian citizenship.

"I have to have returned my Ukrainian citizenship that was illegally taken away from me. Many Ukrainians are angry with this, and will therefore feel frustrated if I do not fight back,” Saakashvili told local journalists.

On July 28th, Lithuanian Member of European Parliament Petras Austrevicius made an initiative to grant Saakashvili a residency permit in Lithuanian and later Lithuanian citizenship.