MFA Statement on Putin Visit to Abkhazia: Kremlin Tries to Legitimize Occupation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia issued an official statement regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Georgia’s breakaway region of Abkhazia on August 9.

The MFA emphasized that the visit, on the anniversary of the Russian-Georgian August war of 2008, is an attempt to legitimize an occupation regime.

“Such actions, at the 9ტh anniversary of the Russia-Georgia war, serves for the legitimization of the forceful change of borders of a sovereign state through military aggression, ethnic cleansing, and occupation. By this step, the Kremlin tries in vain to support and legitimize its occupation regimes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns the “visit” of the Russian President to the occupied Abkhazia region in violation of the Georgian state border, which blatantly infringes the fundamental norms and principles of international law.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls upon the Russian Federation to cease its provocative actions against Georgian statehood and respect the territorial integrity of the sovereign state.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia appeals also to the international community to duly assess Moscow’s aggressive steps and take effective measures to ensure that the Russian Federation fulfills its international obligations, including the 12 August 2008 Ceasefire Agreement.”

NATO’s acting spokesperson, Dylan White, condemned Putin’s visit to Abkhazia, stating that he regrets “that this visit was carried out without prior consent of the Georgian authorities.”

Georgia’s MFA released an earlier statement on August 7 saying that nine years after the August 2008 war, the Russian Federation still does not fulfill the terms of the 12 August 2008 ceasefire agreement.