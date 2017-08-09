Burjanadze: We Need Talks with Russia If You Don’t Want More Graves
“Leader of the Democratic Movement - United Georgia party, Nino Burjanadze, speaking to Rustavi 2 TV from the Memorial of Heroes at the Mukhatgverdi Cemetery in Tbilisi, during a commemoration ceremony for the August 2008 war.
I will still go [to Russia] when I’ll think it is needed. I’ll talk to whoever is needed to be talked to, because of the national interests of my country. Let them punish me. Future generations will figure out who does what for the country. If you don’t want new graves at this memorial, and if you want the country to be reunited, firstly we should start talking to Russia.”
მოკლე ბმული:
კომენტარები