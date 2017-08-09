Georgian Citizen Detained by Russian Soldiers on ABL with Abkhazia

A Georgian citizen was detained by Russian soldiers from the Administrative Boundary Line (ABL) with Abkhazia.

Local man Uta Samushia, from the village of Paluri in the Tsalenjikha municipality, was fishing near the Enguri river when he was detained.

Samushia was detained for allegedly illegally trespassing the Administrative Boundary Line, the State Security Service has told Tabula. International organizations have already been notified regarding the detention, the State Security Service says.

Four other individuals were detained earlier in July 2017.

Read here for a timeline of detentions on the Administrative Boundary Line.