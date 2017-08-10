Kutaisi International Airport to Have New Terminal

A new terminal will be added to Kutaisi International Airport. The tender for the project has been announced by the state-owned company Georgian Airports Union.

According to the tender, the cost of new terminal will be 23 million GEL, and its construction should be completed 140 days after signing the contract with the winning company.

It would mean that in approximately six months, the capacity of the Kutaisi airport will be doubled.

The Civic Aviation Agency has reported that the amount of passengers using the Kutaisi airport this year has risen by 86%.

In the first seven months of 2016, the Kutaisi airport had 124,826 passengers, whereas in the first seven months of 2017 it has had 232,775 passengers, which is 107,949 passengers more.

Many low cost airlines are flying to the Kutaisi airport because of the low airport taxes.

Currently there are six airline companies flying to 17 directions from the Kutaisi airport, with many of these flights operated by Hungarian airline company Wizzair.