Lufthansa Most Punctual Airline at Tbilisi International Airport

ფოტო: lufthansa

The company TAV Georgia, which operates the Tbilisi International Airport, published its rating of the most punctual air companies operating at Tbilisi International Airport. According to the rating, during the summer season of 2017 German air company Lufthansa was the most punctual.

The punctuality rating is:

Lufthansa Atlas Global Pegasus Aeroflot Aegean

Starting from September 2017, Tbilisi International Airport will be able to accept more traffic when the airport’s new terminal will start functioning. It is expected the amount of passengers serviced will amount to as much as 4 million per year. Currently the airport services 2.4 million passengers a year.

The number of direct flights from Georgia hit a record high in June 2017, with 38 air companies operating in 87 different directions. There were around 400 flights a week being operated at Tbilisi International Airport in June 2017.