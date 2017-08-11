Russian Soldiers Install Additional Wire Fences Along ABL with Abkhazia

საოკუპაციო ხაზი სოფელ ხურვალეთში ფოტო: ტაბულა

More wire fences have been installed by Russian soldiers alongside the administrative boundary line with Abkhazia in the Khurcha-Nabakevi area. The State Security Service of Georgia has confirmed the information, stating that the installation of wire fences is a continuation of the unlawful borderization process.

“We confirm the information that Russian soldiers have set up wire fences on Khurcha-Nabakevi territory. This is a continuation of an unlawful process - the so-called ‘borderization’ which not only restricts the fundamental rights of locals, but directly damages security on the ground. This will definitely be one of the topics discussed at the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM) meeting on September 19 in Gali,” the State Security Service said.

A representative of the Khurcha village administration, Badri Khujgua, has said that “four hectares of land was basically taken away from locals” with this latest borderization.

“For a certain time this process was stopped and locals thought that they [Russians] changed their mind. They found out yesterday that the process of borderization was completed,” Khujgua told Rustavi 2 TV.

Georgia and the international community do not recognize the independence of the breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Following the 2008 August war, only Russia and Nicaragua recognize these territories. Venezuela, Vanuatu, Nauru and Tuvalu joined in 2009, though several years later, Vanuatu and Tuvalu revoked their recognition.